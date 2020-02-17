An Audrain County farmer was victorious at the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Clarissa Cauthorn will go on to represent the state at the national competition in San Diego, California.

Clarissa Cauthorn of Audrain County Farm Bureau recently was honored at the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference, which she attended with her husband, Andrew.

The Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference was held Feb. 7 to 9 at the Lake of the Ozarks. It is hosted by a committee of up to 30 young farmers. The conference is for farmers aged 18 to 35.

Cauthorn won the Discussion Meet contest, receiving a total cash prize of $1,000 from Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and Ford Motor Co. She also received a trip to San Diego, California, to compete in the national contest during the American Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.