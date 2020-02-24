Future engineers who aspire to work globally can prepare for their careers through Missouri University of Science and Technology’s new Global Engineering Program. Engineering students will enroll in the program starting in the fall 2020 semester.

S&T’s Global Engineering Program (GEP) will allow students to earn two degrees simultaneously in five years as they increase their intercultural competence and proficiency in another language. Upon completion of the program, GEP graduates will hold a bachelor of science (B.S.) degree in an engineering discipline and a bachelor of arts (B.A.) degree in multidisciplinary studies with an emphasis in language and culture.

“A degree from Missouri S&T is widely recognized to be highly valuable; in fact, it is one of the highest value programs in the nation,” says Dr. Richard Wlezien, vice provost and dean of Missouri S&T’s College of Engineering and Computing. “Giving our engineering students the opportunity to earn dual degrees provides them an even greater edge — they will be transformed into citizens of the world with the unique ability to work on global teams.

“As we build this program, we’re looking to marry student interests and skills to internships abroad,” Wlezien says.



According to a 2019 report by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, nine out of 10 employers rely on employees with language skills other than English, and 56 percent of employers say their demand for employees with foreign language skills will increase in the next five years. The report urges educators to recognize foreign language as a complementary skill for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to produce the globally competent workforce employers seek.

S&T’s GEP program begins in the fall with French and Spanish language options. Future plans include adding options for German and Russian.

In the first three years, students will lay the groundwork for their degrees in engineering and multidisciplinary studies. Study abroad options are available during the fourth year, when students will study language in the fall semester and complete an engineering internship in the spring. During the fifth year, students will complete their degree requirements at Missouri S&T.



“Missouri S&T has long understood the importance of studying other languages and cultures, and our study abroad programs demonstrate that commitment,” says GEP co-director Dr. Audra-Merfeld Langston, chair of arts, languages, and philosophy and associate professor of French. “S&T’s top-notch engineering education complemented with international experience will give our graduates a rich toolbox to use throughout their careers.”

“When our engineering graduates understand the importance of history, philosophy, social sciences and liberal arts, while increasing their language abilities, they will make critical contributions to critical global challenges that now often come with their careers,” says Dr. Mohammad Dehghani, Missouri S&T chancellor. “S&T is taking the first step to prepare them with our new Global Engineering Program.”

Students can find out more about the program online, as well as provide input at globalengineering.mst.edu. For additional details, call (573) 341-4165 or email admissions@mst.edu.

To reach the Global Engineering Program directors, contact Merfeld-Langston or Dr. Lesley Sneed, associate professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering at

globalengineering@mst.edu.