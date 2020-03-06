Kansas City goalkeeper Lou Misner experienced a season’s worth of emotions in one contest Thursday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The backup to Nicolaus Neto, who was rested for the Comets’ upcoming two-game road trip to New York, allowed six goals in the first half of a contest against the 1-17 Orlando Seawolves.

But those first half “boos” turned to spirited “Lous!” as he did not allow a goal in the second half and the Comets overcame a 6-4 first-half deficit to claim an 8-6 victory and improve to 9-10.

“Tonight is the first time I have played in nine weeks, and I was rusty,” the Kansas City native said. “It took me a while to get into the game and – to be honest with you – get my head right.

“I understand why Nicolau is playing, but I was not happy and had to prove to (player/coach) Leo (Gibson) that I was still valuable to the team. I hope I did that in the second half.”

Kiel Williams had a unique first-half hat trick as he scored on all three shots he took to keep the Comets close. Gui Gomes had Kansas City’s other first half goal.

“We did not play well in the first half, but I wanted to make sure we could stay close and play the way we are accustomed to playing in the second half,” Williams said, “and we were able to do that. You saw the real Comets in the second half.”

After Orlando took the lead just 1 minute, 26 seconds into the game and led by as many as three goals, a revitalized Comets squad dominated the second half.

Lucas Rodriguez scored his first goal of the night off a pass from Gibson at 2:50 of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Nick McDonald, off a slick pass from Williams, tied the game at 11:22.

Rodriguez then scored the game-winner off a Gibson assist early in the fourth quarter.

“Leo and I have played together for so long we know what each other is thinking,” Rodriguez said. “We did not play Comets ball in the first half. We were out of sync, but we found our rhythm and played as a team the second half. This is a big win for this team.”

Gibson agreed.

“I think we underestimated Orlando since we beat them (16-4) so badly the first time we played,” Gibson said, as his Comets ended a three-game losing streak.

“We didn’t talk about that much at the half, just go out and play the way we are capable of playing. And I am so proud of Lou. It had been such a long time since he had played and he was outstanding in the second half.

“He is a big reason we were able to win this game.”

Captain John Sosa scored the final goal to result in the 8-6 score.

The Comets leave early Friday for games in Rochester and Utica, N.Y., this weekend.