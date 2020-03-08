The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved this week a contract for two bridge projects near Blackwater in Cooper County.

Lehman Construction was awarded the contract to replace the deck of the 55-year-old Route K bridge over the Blackwater River and to replace the 68-year-old Route DD bridge over Flat Creek, with a low bid of $2.1 million. A start date for work is to be determined.

Both bridges are part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 Missouri bridges.