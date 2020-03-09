Report as of March 9

Cooper County Sheriff

Kenneth Lee Baker, 46, of Columbia, was arrested on an Audrain County warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear on original charges of nonsupport. His bond was set at $5,000.00 cash only. He also was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for felony resisting arrest relating to the Audrain County warrant. The Cooper County bond was set at $7,500.00 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Javion V Ellis, 22, Columbia, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Failure to Appear on the original charge of stealing. His bond was set at $285.00 cash only. Ellis posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Arrests

Tyler B. Moehle, 19 of Bunceton, while already in the custody at the Cooper County Detention Center was served a warrant charging him with failure to appear on original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Accidents

Two-vehicle accident March 4 at Pilot Travel Center, 1701 W. Spring St. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle accident March 5 in the area of 515 High St. No reported injuries or arrests.