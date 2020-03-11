Martha Jane Barker passed away on March 8, 2020 at Medicalodge at the age of 74.

She was the wife of Arthur Barker, who passed away on February 17, 2020. They shared 57 beautiful years of marriage together.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, and her mother and father, Eula and John Cross (Crosswhite).

Martha is survived by her daughter, Carmen Harris and husband, Randy, Neosho, her daughter Donna Estes and husband Randal, Bentonville, AR, three cherished grandsons, Logan Harris and wife Abbie and children Kenzie and Stetson, Diamond, MO, John Harris and fiancee Misty McDonald and children Ryder and Brexlee, Spring City, MO and Jonathon Estes and wife, Audra, of Kansas City, MO.

Martha is also survived by her two sisters, Donna Smith, Neosho, and Wanda Ditzel and husband, Bill, Lake Havasu, AZ.

She is also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews.

Martha was a member of Racine Christian Church, Racine, MO.

A celebration service for both Martha and Arthur will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery under the Open Air Chapel.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Ozark Memorial Park, 415 N. St. Louis Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801 in care of the Barker family.