Boonville City Hall has closed its doors to public access to minimize the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

City personnel still are available by phone and by email. Staff contact information is available on the city’s website.

Department numbers for the city are:

City Hall: 660-882-2332Public Works: 660-882-5257Water Department: 660-882-5479Police Department: 660-882-2727Fire Department: 660-882-2606Animal Shelter: 660-882-2335

The tourism office is closed until further notice, but staff will check voice mail messages throughout the week or can be reached at city hall.

For payments or other paperwork, there are drop box locations at the southeast corner of Boonville City Hall or at the public works department. Debit and credit card payments can be made by phone for water bills.

The police department vestibule is open to the public for inquiries.