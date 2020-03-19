Thursday

Mar 19, 2020 at 9:20 AM Mar 19, 2020 at 11:18 AM


Our dining guide is a great tool to find local eateries. Some Lake-area restaurants are now offering curbside pickup, carry-out and delivery. Call ahead to place an order and to see what services they are currently offering.

AMERICAN/FAMILY STYLE

4 Seasons Cafe/JJ Lafata’s
4312 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 365-6989

5 Diner (The)
400 Hwy. 5
Gravois Mills; 836-3681

Bee’s Knees
106 W. Jasper St.
Versailles; 539-2525
beeskneesalehouse.wordpress.com

Chuckwagon Cafe
888 N. Business Rt. 5
Camdenton; 346-5050
chuckwagoncafemo.com

Clubhouse Pub and Restaurant (The) at Indian Rock Golf Club
100 Indian Lake Ave.
Laurie; 372-3023
indianrockgolfclub.com

Eagle View Grille & Bar at Osage National
400 Osage Hills Rd.
Lake Ozark; 365-1950
osagenational.com

Fred & Patty’s Trails End
107 Hwy. O
Laurie; 374-0228

Fire Station Bar & Grill
146 Illinois St.
Camdenton; 873-2222
firestationbarandgrill.com

Greenside Bar & Grill at Lake Valley Country Club
367 C.C. Blair Dr.
Camdenton; 346-7213
lakevalleygolf.com

High Noon Pub and Grill
1289 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-9960
highnoonpubandgrill.com

HQ Pub & Grill
66 North Shore Dr.
Lake Ozark; 365-1600

J.D. Waddles at the Inn at Grand Glaize
5142 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-4731
innatgrandglaize.com

JJ Twig’s
1815 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-9911
jjtwigs.com

Jones Outpost
6409 Hwy. 7
Montreal; 346-9866

Pioneer Restaurant
801 W. Newton St.
Versailles; 378-5886

RJ’s Family Restaurant
275 W. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-6133

Royal Catch Bar & Grill at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Rd.
Lake Ozark; 723-3000
theregaliahotel.com

Smith Brothers Diner
1371C Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1732

Stuffed Family-Style Restaurant at the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Rd.
Lake Ozark; 723-3000
theregaliahotel.com

Taboo Ice Cream and Deli
200 N. Main
Laurie; 207-5202

Tonka Hills Restaurant
2598 US-54
Linn Creek; 873-2140
Facebook.com/TonkaHillsOzarks

Tuckers Shuckers Oysters & Tap
1339 Bagnell Dam Blvd.,
Lake Ozark; 365-9769
tuckersshuckers.com

Val’s Country Cookin’ and Sassy Servers
601 N. Main St.
Laurie; 374-0922

Wacky Knacky Diner
4540 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 693-1900
wackyknackydiner.com


BARBECUE


10-42 Bar and Que
432 Valley Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-5141

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q
4315 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-4500
bandanasbbq.com

Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
14 Ravenwood Dr.
Lake Ozark; 693-9959
thebarnbque.com

Cannon Smoked Saloon
23 Spring Cove Rd.
Sunrise Beach; 374-2600
cannonsmokedatthelake.com

HalfSauced Barbeque
4185 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-3200
halfsauced.com

Wobbly Boots Roadhouse
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-2277
wobblybootsbbq.com

BREAKFAST

Bear Creek Valley Golf Club
910 MO-42
Osage Beach; 302-1000

Cozy Café (The)
1018 Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 348-3324

Hook Cafe (The) at Old Kinderhook
58 Club Pl. #2
Camdenton; 317-3573
www.oldkinderhook.com/hook-cafe

J & K Cafe
310 N. Main St.
Laurie; 207-0331

On the Rise Bakery & Bistro
5439 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-4224
ontherisebakery.com

Pancake House
5980 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-6400

Rusty Rooster Cafe (The)
3247 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1778

Shutters at the Lodge of Four Seasons
315 Four Seasons Dr.
Lake Ozark; 365-3000

Stewart’s Restaurant
1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-2400

98 E. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 873-2900

CAJUN

Shrimp Daddy’s
16218 N. Hwy. 5
Sunrise Beach; 374-7800

ETHNIC

Arris’ Pizza
3924 Jr. Prewitt Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-2288
arrispizzaonline.com

China Town Chinese Restaurant
465 W. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-4962

Touch of Asia
3715 Osage Beach Pkwy., Suite 1
Osage Beach; 302-7733
touchofasiaosagebeach.com

Wok-N-Roll
1359 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-2090
woknroll1359.com

Zen Asian Restaurant
5203 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-0088

ITALIAN

Domenico’s Italian Restaurant
4737 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-5335
domenicoslakeozark.com

Li’L Rizzo’s
2196 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 365-3003

929 Premium Outlets Dr.
Osage Beach; 302-1500
lilrizzos.com

Phat Sal’s
1502 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1810

Shell’s Pasta Emporium
3924 Jr. Prewitt Pkwy., Suite C
Osage Beach; 693-9171
shellspastaemporium.net

MEXICAN

El Caporal
323 Hwy. 54, Suite 101
Camdenton; 317-1500

El Charco Azul
4204 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 552-8180

El Diez Mexican
1333 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-9859

El Espolon
410 W. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-9942

El Patron
126 Illinois St. SW
Camdenton; 873-2876

MaMa CiTa’s Mexican Cantina
939 Chef Street
Osage Beach; 693-9946

Mexicali Blues Cantina
6605 Highway 54
Osage Beach; 302-0419
mexblues.com

Pablito’s Taqueria
5896 Osage Beach Pkwy. #1
Osage Beach; 552-8450

Sergio's Taqueria
4824 Osage Beach Pkwy. #4
Osage Beach; 302-7337

2107 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Ste. 101-103
Lake Ozark; 693-1771

Si Señor
901-999 S. Aurora St.
Eldon; 557-8005

Sunrise Cantina
264 Sunset Hills Dr.
Sunrise Beach; 374-8185
sunrisecantina.net

Taqueria La Tapatia
5838 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-1161

Tres Hombres
8779 N. Highway 5
Camdenton; 873-5822
cantinatreshombres.com

Vera Cruz
309 MO-5
Versailles; 378-5757

Vista Grande Mexican Restaurant
4579 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-1231
vistagrandemexicanrestaurant.com

FINE DINING

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-2669
baxterslakesidegrille.com

Bentley’s Restaurant & Pub
3100 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-5301
bentleysrestaurantmo.com

HK’s Steakhouse
315 Four Seasons Dr.
Lake Ozark; 365-3000
4seasonsresort.com

JB Hook’s
2260 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-3255
jbhooks.com

Jeffrey’s Prime Rib & Lobster House
1252 Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 348-DINE

JJ’s at the Copper Pot
630 N. Main St.
Laurie; 374-8077
jjsatthecopperpot.com

Michael’s Steak Chalet
1440 Swiss Village Rd.
Osage Beach; 348-3611
steakchalet.com

Trophy Room in Old Kinderhook
56 Club Place
Camdenton; 317-3560
oldkinderhook.com

Windrose Marker 26 at Margaritaville Resort
26 MM of the Lake
494 Tan Tar A Dr.
Osage Beach; 348-8619
MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com


PIZZA

Addy’s Pizza
108 Cecil St.
Camdenton; 346-8300
addyspizza.com

Al’s Chevy’s Pizza & Pub
5151 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-0027
lakeozarkpizza.com

Alley Cats Pizza & Pub
1263 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 964-5559

Big Ry’s Pizzeria
27574 Hwy. Y
Rocky Mount; 392-5271

Casagrotto Pizza
1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 964-5224
casablancalakeozark.com

Louie’s Pizza
1175 N. Business Rt. 5
Camdenton; 873-2882

PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 693-1092
pappospizzeria.com

Pepperoni Bill’s
35 Camden Ct.
Camdenton; 873-2365
pepperonibills.com

Imo’s Pizza
4344 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-8300

Tony G’s Pizzeria
14160 Twin Bays Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-3600

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Angelo’s
1030 State Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 693-9427

Casablanca
1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 964-5224
casablancalakeozark.com

Chances ‘R’
310 S. Main St.
Laurie; 374-8770

Construction Site Bar & Grill
473 Highway W
Eldon; 557-2101

The Fish & Co. Out of Water
1165 North Business Hwy. 5
Camdenton; 317-9565
thefishcooutofwater.com

Foxxy Roxy Sports Bar at the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Rd.
Lake Ozark; 723-3000
theregaliahotel.com

Fuzzy’s Bar & Grill
Corner of Highways W & Y
Eldon; 392-5521

Hurricane Dolly’s
258 Trail End Rd.
Sunrise Beach; 374-2895

Marty Byrde’s
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 240-2274

Neighbor’s Landing
2935 State Rd. TT
Sunrise Beach; 374-5001

Oh Tommy’s Irish Pub
6285 N. State Hwy. 7
Roach; 347-3133

The Office Neighborhood Pub
4460 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 693-1555

Scuttlebutt Bar & Grill
91 East Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-4994

S.N.A.F.U.
1275 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1693

Taterhoggz
113 Highway 135
Laurie; 374-9900

Viking Post 306
2097 State Rd Y
Linn Creek; 317-1109

Whiskers
944 West Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-6100

Whittle’s Pub & Grub
108 S. Maple St.
Eldon; 392-5900

Wicked Willie’s Sports Grill
5384 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 693-1777
wickedwilliessportsgrill.com

Willowes
2010 State Rd. A
Montreal; 346-6197

Woody’s Tavern
5834 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-0545

WATERFRONT (some of these restaurants are seasonal, call for info)

Backwater Jacks
18 MM of the Main Channel
4341 Beach Dr.
Osage Beach; 348-6639
backwaterjacks.com

Bear Bottom Resort
38 MM of the Main Channel
Lake Road 5-36
Sunrise Beach; 374-6905
bearbottomresort.com

Boathouse Lakeside Bar & Grill
3 MM of the Main Channel
107 Village Marina Rd./W-20
Eldon; 552-9496

Bobber’s Restaurant & Lounge at Alhonna Resort
8 MM of the Main Channel
677 Outer Drive
Lake Ozark; 365-2634
thealhonnaresort.com

Bulldog’s Beach House
33 MM of the Main Channel
121 Teton Ln.
Camdenton; 873-3311
bulldogsbeachhouse.com

Cabana Jones’ Lakeside Bar
4MM of the Gravois Arm
29475 Mill Creek Marina Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-5433
cabanajoneslakesidebar.com

Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill
34.5 MM of the Main Channel
82 Aloha Ln.
Sunrise Beach; 374-5852
captainronsatthelake.com

Chesnie’s Cafe
32 MM of the Main Channel
524 Recreation Row
Camdenton; 873-9099

Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill
7 MM of the Gravois Arm
15208 Red Hollow Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-6500
coconutsatthelake.com

Docknockers
4 MM of the Main Channel
245 Wheelhouse Ct.
Lake Ozark; 552-8039
www.docknockers.com

Dog Days Bar & Grill
19 MM of the Main Channel
1232 Jeffries Rd.
Osage Beach; 348-9797  
dogdays.ws

Fat Polly’s Pub at the Lodge at Port Arrowhead
16.5 MM of the Main Channel
3080 Bagell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-9988

Fish & Company (The)
31 MM of the Main Channel
268 Wego Fish Ln.
Camdenton; 873-0022
thefishandcompany.com

Franky and Louie’s
10 MM of the Main Channel
1028 Deer Valley Rd.
Sunrise Beach; 374-5750
frankyandlouies.com

H. Toad’s Bar and Grill at Camden on the Lake
7 MM of the Lake
2359 Bittersweet Rd.
Lake Ozark; 365-5500
camdenonthelake.com

Halfway Inn
47 MM of the Main Channel
Lake Road 135-3 (1038 Cup Tree Rd.)
Gravois Mills; 374-1919
halfway-inn.com

JB’s Boathouse Grill at Margaritaville Resort
26 MM of the Lake
494 Tan Tar A Drive
Osage Beach; 348-8619
MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com

Jolly Roger’s Grub & Grog/Kraken Shack Seafood and Oyster Bar
4.5 MM of the Gravois Arm
28443 Polk Dr.
Rocky Mount; 392-0700
grubngrog.com

Lake House 13
13 MM of the Main Channel
98 Oasis Cir.
Sunrise Beach; 372-8339
lakehouse13.com

LakeSide Cafe at Ozark Yacht Club
1 MM of the Main Channel
500 Yacht Club Landing Dr.
Lake Ozark; 552-8401
ozarkyachtclub.com

Landshark Bar & Grill at Margaritaville Resort
26 MM of the Lake
494 Tan Tar A Drive
Osage Beach; 348-8593
MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com

Larry’s on the Lake
31 MM of the Main Channel
364 Galley Rd.
Camdenton; 873-5227
larrysonthelake.com

Lazy Gator’s
7 MM of the Main Channel
132 Sweet William Rd.
Lake Ozark; 365-6464
lazygators.com

Miller’s Landing
28.5 MM of the Main Channel
1431 Runabout Dr.
Osage Beach; 348-5268
themillerslanding.com

Nauti Cantina Mexican Restaurant & Lakeside Pool
5.5 MM of the Gravois Arm
16319 P Road
Gravois Mills; 372-6112
www.facebook.com/letsgetnauti

NautiFish Rum Bar
3 MM of the Niangua Arm
1022 Nautica Rd.
Camdenton; 286-2226
thenautifish.com

Papa Chubby’s Food & Booze
26 MM of the Main Channel
820 Serene Valley Dr.
Sunrise Beach; 374-8000
papachubbys.com

Paradise Tropical Restaurant & Bar
24 MM of the Main Channel
430 Tropical Trail Dr.
Sunrise Beach; 374-4777
paradisetropicalrestaurant.com

Red Fox Bar & Grill
50 MM of the Main Channel  
1433 Red Fox Rd.  
Climax Springs; 345-4596
redfox50.com

RedHead Lakeside Grill
21MM of the Main Channel
1700 Yacht Club Dr.
Osage Beach; 693-1525
redheadyachtclub.com

Shorty Pants Lounge
21 MM of the Main Channel
1680 Autumn Ln.
Osage Beach; 302-1745
shortypantslounge.com

Skippers Bar and Grill
59.5 MM of the Main Channel
33880 Ivy Bend Rd.
Stover; 372-9903

T’s Fish Tales
6.5 MM of the Gravois Arm
27485 Cross Lane
Barnett; 539-2176

Tap and Grill Lake Side Brew Haus
6.5 MM of the Main Channel
31959 Dunwandrin Rd.
Gravois Mills; 207-0029
tapandgrillatthelake.com


WINERIES/BREW


Casa De Loco Winery
3 Riley Mead Road
Eldon; 693-1441

Golden Rock Winery
955 N. Business Rt. Hwy. 5
Camdenton; 317-9463
goldenrockwinery.com

Ozark Distillery
1684 Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 348-2449
ozarkdistillery.com

Seven Springs Winery
846 Winery Hills Estates
Linn Creek; 317-0100
sevenspringswinery.com

Shawnee Bluff Vineyard
8 Tolwood Rd.
Eldon; 365-1100
shawneebluffwinery.com

Shawnee Bluff Winery
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-9463
shawneebluffwinery.com

SPECIALTY

Bagnell Dam Coney Island & Pizza/Sugar Shack
1508 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1617

Brew Brothers Coffee
404 East 4th St.
Eldon; 280-6430
brewbrotherscoffee.net

Coral Reef Seafood
5370 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach; 348-4000
coralreefseafood.net

The Funky Buffalo
498 West Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 317-1900
funkybuffalobrewhouse.com

Great Stone Coffee
1375 State Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 693-9273
greatstonecoffee.com

Sip Coffee House
932 U.S. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 317-1900

Shady Gables Tea Room
300 E. Newton St.
Versailles; 378-2740
shadygables.com

SQeZ Juice & Health
3869 Osage Beach Pkwy. N.
Osage Beach; 552-8790
sqezjuicehealth.com

Yankee Peddlers Tea Room
1011 Main St.
Osage Beach; 348-5045
yankeepeddlerstearoom.com