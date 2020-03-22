Two eastern Missouri deputies are being treated for what are being called non-life threatening injuries after a shootout with a suspect.

Authorities say the Franklin County deputies tried to make a traffic stop Saturday night near Interstate 44 and Highway 50. The driver fled to a parking lot. The sheriff's department said that when two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the lot, the driver got out and shot into their cars.

One deputy was struck in the arm and shoulder. The other was shot in the shoulder.

Both deputies returned fire and the suspect was struck. No condition report was immediately available.