Press release for March 21

12:12 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of W. Business 36 Highway. Officers responded and found subject making a delivery to the business. Determined okay.

12:38 a.m., Report of suspicious acting subject at business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers located the subject and determined that the subject was the suspect in the disturbance earlier in the evening. The subject’s information was obtained and they were trespassed from location of the previous disturbance. No arrest was made.

1:22 a.m., Noise complaint of fireworks being discharged at 300 block of Henry Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not observe the discharge of fireworks. The business was closing and patrons were leaving the area. No report.

10:13 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference a license plate had been removed from the rear of a vehicle parked at that location and the suspect had left the area in a vehicle. A description of the suspect and their vehicle was obtained from a witness. Investigation is continuing and stolen license information was entered into nationwide computer system.

11:25 a.m., Officer out at 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up evidence in reference theft of license plate reported earlier. Evidence was retrieved.

12:12 p.m., Call of suspicious vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Third Street that had been at that location for some time. Contact was made with registered owner and they advised the vehicle had been sold and they would contact the purchaser as they were aware of it having mechanical issues.

12:21 p.m., Officers responded to residences in the 300 block of Cherry Street and 400 block of Walnut Street in reference to a subject attempting to gain entry to the residences. The suspect was contacted by officers and was advised that he was not welcome at the locations. Subject was given trespass warning.

12:51 p.m., Officer out at 300 block of Cherry Street in reference a follow-up on the 12:21pm trespass call.

1:51 p.m., Officer checking well-being of subject in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36. It was determined that the subject was the same as involved in the disturbance and suspicious activity reports from earlier in the evening. The subject was okay and advised to not loiter in the business vicinity.

3:00 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Vehicle was presently awaiting a tow truck. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.

5:20 p.m., Officers were out in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36 completing follow-up to disturbance that was reported on yesterday’s date.

5:28 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street where it was reported that a suspect was harassing an employee. The suspect was contacted and was trespassed from the location.

7:19 p.m., Report of an appliance in the roadway near Normal and Monroe streets. Officer advised that traffic can successfully avoid the item at the roadway edge.

7:41 p.m., Officer reports locating a reported missing dog that was in the Fair and Bryan Street location. The owner was contacted and retrieved the animal.

9:06 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Tenth Street attempting to return property. No contact was made.

On March 21, the Chillicothe Police Department received 71 calls for service.

Press release for March 20

12:23 a.m., Call from business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Vehicle on parking lot and the people were outside the vehicle, climbing on it. The vehicle had left the location and officers contacted it on the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Officers were advised that the vehicle antenna had broken and they were attempting to fix it.

5:25 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 800 block of Dickinson Street. The residence was locked and officers had to force entry to make contact with the resident. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance to receive treatment.

12:16 p.m., Officers performed a security escort for a local financial institute.

1:14 p.m., Officers responded to a property dispute in the 1700 block of Fair Street. One subject left the area on foot. No report.

5:00 p.m., Officers out at Emergency Services to check on status of supplies.

5:25 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36 in reference to a disturbance with the subject being very irate. Officers contacted the individual who is a resident of Illinois, yelling, alarming others and officers had been advised was armed with a knife. The subject was subdued and taken into custody. while in the patrol car, his violent actions continued with the subject banging his head on the security screen and trying to kick the windows out. The subject urinated in the vehicle. The subject was taken to Hedrick Medical Center and medically cleared for confinement to be incarcerated. As officers were preparing to transport the subject, the subject defecated in the patrol unit. The subject was then transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail and released into their custody to await the filing of charges and issuance of a warrant.

8:34 p.m., Report from a third party of a subject at a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street, the suspect was alleged to have threatened the subject with bodily injury. Contact was made with the threatened party and the suspect was found to have left the scene. Information was received from the threatened party and a search of the area was conducted with negative results of finding the suspect.

9:14 p.m., Officer returned a phone call to a subject in Independence, in reference to his adult daughter who hadn’t been heard from for awhile and his vehicle was also gone from the residence. He was advised to report the missing subject and vehicle to the Independence Police Department.

9:48 p.m., Officer attempted to return some recovered property to the owner in the 10 block of Tenth Street. Unable to contact resident.

9:50 p.m., Officers returned to the business in the 1000 block of S. Washington to a report that the suspect in the assault of the subject had returned. The area was searched and the suspect was discovered to have left the area again.

10:02 p.m., Officer assisted Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with traffic control at a vehicle crash scene just west of Chillicothe on U.S. Highway 36.

11:19 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle in a ditch by Gravesville Park. Officer located the vehicle which was determined to be a nearby resident that had missed their driveway and got stuck in the ditch.No report.

On March 2, the Chillicothe Police Department received 72 calls for service.