Eugene W. Anderson, age 98, of New Rockford, ND, formerly of rural Sheyenne, ND, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford. Visitation was Wednesday, 9 - 1 p.m. open to the public at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A private for family only Funeral Service was held Wednesday, March 25 at 2 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Burial will be at Augustana Lutheran Church, rural Sheyenne. Eugene Wilton Anderson was born Jan. 28, 1922, on the family farm in Grandfield Township, Eddy County, ND, the son of Oscar and Martha (Johnson) Anderson. He attended country school in Grandfield Township. Eugene started farming with his father and farmed until he retired in 1986. He later moved into New Rockford and in Oct. of 2019, entered the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd. He was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church until its closure and was treasurer and financial secretary of the Augustana Cemetery for many years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sheyenne at the time of his death. He was also a clerk and treasurer for the Grandfield Township Board and served on the Credit Union Supervisory Committee for several years. Eugene was also a member of the Luther League, Farmers Union Local and Livestock Shipping. Eugene is survived by; his sister, Muriel Thoreson, Devils Lake, ND; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his parents; brother, Clarence; two sisters, Myrtle Strand and Lucille Gestson.