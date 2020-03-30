If anyone is aware of Scott Gruber’s location, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office 573-346-2243 or contact your local law enforcement agency. This is the most recent picture of Gruber available.

Press Release:

On 03/14/20 Camden County Deputies and the Domestic Violence Investigator, conducted an investigation in the Sunrise Beach area. During the investigation it was learned the victim had been thrown through a door and suffered serious injuries as a result. The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies responding. As a result, warrants have been issued on the suspect.

Scott A. Gruber age 43 of Sunrise Beach is wanted on Felony charges of 1st Degree Felony Assault, Felony 3rd Degree Domestic Assault, and Misdemeanor Harassment. There is no bond issued for the warrants.

If anyone is aware of Scott Gruber’s location, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office 573-346-2243 or contact your local law enforcement agency. This is the most recent picture of Gruber that we have.