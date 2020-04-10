A 101-year-old British man has returned home after beating coronavirus, according to the hospital that treated him.

STOURBRIDGE, England — A 101-year-old British man has returned home after beating coronavirus, according to the hospital that treated him.

The man spent two weeks battling the virus at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, England, according to Worcestershire Acute Hospitals National Health Service Trust. The BBC identified the man as Keith Watson; the hospital released only the patient's first name.

The hospital shared a photograph of Watson with staff in a post that said: "Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks."

Health experts and government officials have long warned the virus preys on the elderly, putting a centenarian such as Watson at high risk.

Matthew Hopkins, chief executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We are delighted that Keith could be safely discharged home. This is a huge morale boost for our staff who are working day in day out to provide the best possible care for our patients.”

The news of Watson's recovery comes on the same day that the condition of Britain's leader continued to improve, according to a statement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of an intensive care unit where he was being treated for coronavirus to a regular hospital ward.

Britain's death toll was nearing 8,000 on Thursday, according to Public Health England, increasing by nearly 900 in a 24-hour period.

The BBC reports Watson went to the hospital for treatment after a fall but tested positive for COVID-19 after he developed a fever.