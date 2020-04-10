The northbound turn lane from Providence Road to Elm Street will be closed next week while Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to bring sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The turn lane will close on Monday and reopen April 20, the department wrote in a news release. Elm Street will still be accessible via alternate routes and signs will be in place to notify motorists of the closure.

Crews will also be working on southbound Providence Road between Locust Street and Rollins Street next week, which will result in lane closures.

The project is weather permitting and is expected to be completed by fall.

For more information call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.