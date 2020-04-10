Parts of U.S. Route 63 in Boone County will be closed next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace concrete.

The department wrote in a news release that the work will take place between Brown Station Road and Mexico Gravel Road on Monday and Tuesday, between Route AB and Rolling Hills Road on Wednesday and between Route H and Deer Park Road on Thursday, with one lane being closed in each work zone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists should use caution while in the work zones.

More information can be found at www.modot.org/central.