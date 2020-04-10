Heart of Missouri United Way has allocated $83,335 to six local not-for-profit organizations in its first round of grants responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agencies being funded are serving emergency needs of the community related to the pandemic, according a news release from United Way. The decisions on average have been made within 10 days of funding requests. Making decisions quickly is a result of CoMoHelps, a collaboration effort among Boone County, the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, the city of Columbia, United Way and Veterans United Foundation.

The first COVID-19 grants go to Turning Point, Phoenix Programs, The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, Voluntary Action Center and Boys and Girls Club. Each provides access to basic needs including food and hygiene items.

"This is only the beginning of this crisis and our efforts to meet the community’s needs," wrote Andrew Grabau, United Way executive director, in a news release announcing the grants. "We are asking companies, corporate partners and individuals to join the fight for the long haul. If you can help, please make a gift today at CoMoHelps.org."

The website also includes information for people seeking help during the pandemic.