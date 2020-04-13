Ameren utilities will be inspecting the Bagnell Dam in Lake Ozark early this week.

In order for utility crews to complete the inspection, Business 54/Bagnell Dam Boulevard will be closed to traffic at the dam. The closures will take place Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during the closures.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.