





The Boonville R-I School Board refromed April 18 with the swearing-in of new members and selection of officers. .

Emily Shikles joined the board, replacing Richelle Kluck, who had served for 12 years. Returning members were Charlie Melkersman and Dan Horst.

Melkersman was returned as pressident, while Jim Gann selected as vice president and Sam Giroux was named treasurer.

Assistant Superintendent Fred Smith submitted a report on, which was read by Superintendent Sarah Marriott.

Custodians are working, moving furniture, waxing floors and classrooms. They then will move to the hallways. This is continuation of the summer work that they started since the school closure. They are continuing to clean and disinfect the buildings as they move through the buildings.

ARSI Inc. of Jefferson City completed the asbestos removal the west side of the B-Tech Building. Weathercraft Inc. of Jefferson City also began work on the roofs at Laura Speed Elliott Middle School.

Smith had a meeting with Septagon Construction to discuss the renovation schedule for B-Tech, Boonville High School and LSE, Marriott said.

“Items they are discussing are the high school science lab remodels, [Americans with Disabilities Act] access of the restrooms at the [high school] athletic complex and high school kitchen flooring.”

The alternative school has a limited interior remodel and engineering room remodel. LSE, though, has the roof replacement, tuck pointing, windows, ceiling and above ceiling work, the cooling tower, boiler and mechanical work.

David Barton Elementary School will have kitchen epoxy flooring and mechanical work.

Demolition started Monday at the high school science labs. Work then will move to the west side of the B-Tech and then LSE.

The district received one bid for water treatment services from U.S. Water for the district’s boiler and cooling tower. The bid included a service cost of $5,400 with a one-time purchase and up-front capital purchase of $6,400. Gann made a motion for the bid’s approval.

A motion was passed for Marriott to sign construction renovation contracts related to 2019 bond projects.

The board was updated on future plans for graduation and student expectations for remote learning.

“Our largest priority we had to consider at this time was equitable grading practices because we certainly do not want to penalize students for circumstances out of their control,” Marriott said.

Board member Steve Litwiller also wanted some clarification on incomplete versus not participating when it comes to grading.

The district is not using did-not-participate at the high school. Students still are expected to turn in all assignments, which will be graded.

“If students are choosing to do some but not others, those are currently going to be recorded in the grade book,” Marriott said. “Students who are making a choice and not responding to the communication and not completing any work would receive that incomplete.”

Dates for graduation and prom will be based on state guidance. The district still plans to hold graduation May 17, however, unless that date needs to be changed based on orders from Gov. Mike Parson.

The district still is trying to figure out it can host prom in a way that keeps students healthy.

The summer school start date also is up in the air.

“We don't see it as feasible option right now to continue with our current plans of May 26 start date for summer school,” Marriott said.

There is talk about doing away with the dead period this summer by MSHSAA but nothing is definite, Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said. Summer school tentatively could start July 7, Marriott added.

There is not a lot of guidance right now for the 2020-21 budget, Marriott said.

Gaming money losses could impact the classroom trust fund. For each month casinos are closed, the state will will $26 million, Marriott said. The district is estimated to receive $243,000 from the $208 million pot for all schools.

“That could be put into salaries for either covering this year or going ahead and putting some of that additional money into reserves and preparations for next year,” Marriott said.

In other business:

The board approved a reduction of 1% professional development funding .5% for the 2019-20 school year. The district has to reach 75% of the .5% professional development funding mark and is on track to reach it, Marriott said.