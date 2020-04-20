For Boonville Daily News

The Boonville Rotary Club will hold a canned food drive 9 a.m. to noon at W.K. Family Dealerships at 1507 W. Ashley Road.

The drive will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry and the New Franklin Cares Food Pantry.

Residents can drive by and drop off canned food donations. Those who donate will receive a mask as a thank you if you are in need.

Those who donate five or more items will receive a free car wash courtesy of WK Family Dealerships.

For more information, call 573-864-1555.

