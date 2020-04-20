



The Audrain County Health Department on Saturday announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The department confirmed it was from community transmission and was not travel related. The patient is quarantined at home.

"The risk of transmission of additional cases related to this case is low," health department Administrator Sandraw Hewlett wrote in an email.

The health department, along with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, is investigating to determine close contacts the patient had for potential COVID-19 exposure. Further details were not available to protect the patient’s privacy rights.

There were no further active cases as of Monday morning.

The health department continues to urge residents to continue limit in-person interactions and to social distance. Those who are sick, particularly with a fever, cough or shortness of breath should stay home, contact your health care provider for guidance.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain continues to host a drive-thru testing site at the hospital’s main entrance awning. Doctor’s orders are needed to be tested.

For more information, visit the DHSS website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also is available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-877-435-8411.

