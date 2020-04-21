In a briefing held Monday, April 20, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum reported that there were an additional three deaths in North Dakota from COVID-19 putting the state's total at 13 who have lost their lives to this virus.

He added that the state is working on doubling the number of tests being done as they look at phase one of reopening.

Burgum emphasized that North Dakota never really did shut down everything. Some businesses did so on their own, like many dental offices, and some were shut down by order of the governor, like bars, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, movie theaters and tattoo parlors, but much of North Dakota's economy continues to operate as normally as possible during these unusual times.

Burgum is concerned about charting a path to a "new normal" once the situation improves.

Each day Burgum gives an update of the COVID-19 numbers as well as other important information through Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m.