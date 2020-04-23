



The Agape Guest House for those visiting correctional facilities in Vandalia and Bowling Green welcomed its 9,000th guest March 7.

The guest visits twice-monthly from southeast Missouri. The guest cited Agape’s affordability as a positive, which allows her to visit her family member more often.

Agape House is a former church remodeled to contain 12 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large common area and kitchen.

Funding is provided by area churches, civic organizations and individuals.

The guest house is currently closed while the Missouri Department of Corrections has ceased visitations, but will reopen once COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted.