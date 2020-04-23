



Grant Norfleet, son of Kent and Allison Norfleet, was recently awarded the Missouri FFA Service-Learning Proficiency Award.

His supervised agricultural experience program had two components. He created the curriculum and activities for multiple one-day Audrain County Clover Kid day camps for children ages 4 to 8. The camps had been previously discontinued.

He also educated preschool-aged children about various aspects of agriculture once per week for 10 weeks at Williams Family Support Center in Mexico. This was done through Agriculture Education on the Move, a program of Missouri Farmers Care.

Norfleet is the Mexico FFA chapter secretary and previously was the chapter reporter. He competed at the Missouri Agriscience Fair and participated in the National Days of Service at the National FFA Convention and Expo. He is a graduate of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy. He’s also attended the Missouri FFA Convention and Greenhand Motivational Conference, along with exhibiting at the Missouri State Fair.

Other activities he participates in, include speech and debate, student council, Presser Performing Arts Center junior board and Audrain County 4-H. He is a peer coach for Jellybean Special Olympics.

Norfleet plans to attend the University of Missouri to study agricultural education with an emphasis on public policy and communications. He hopes to work for Missouri Farm Bureau’s division of public affairs and advocacy.