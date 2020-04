Four area residents were recently appointed to serve on the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain board of directors.

They are Charlene Finck, Sandra Hewlett, Sue Waechter and Laura Yelton.

They join officers Sterling Oliver, president, and Luz Coil, secretary, as well as members SSM Health Regional President Mike Baumgartner; William Dubbert; St. Mary’s Hospital President Donna Jacobs; Dr. Larry Handlin, SSM Health Chief of Staff in Audrain; SSM Health Regional Vice President of Operations Becky Miller; SSM Health Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Stewart; and Dr. Shahid Waheed.

Waechter is a former board member and chair returning after a one-year obligatory absence.