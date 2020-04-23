



Before the school district closed its doors because of COVID-19, Mexico High School’s fashion, textiles and design class received generous donations of extra fabric and sewing notions and accessories for its students.

It has been 30 years since a sewing and fashion class was offered in Mexico School District 59.

Community members have donated more than $13,000 in sewing equipment for the program. Projects students completed at school were pin cushions, aprons, pajama pants, dresses, vests, purses, pillows, hats, scruchies, skits and repurposing existing garments into new clothes.

The school also was awarded a $2,000 Griffin Family Foundation grant for sewing machine maintenance, sewing tools and manequin dress forms. Students are able to apply math and problem solving skills with each new project.

The program is instructed by Sarah Morrisey Gooch.