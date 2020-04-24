A day after President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the medical director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services warned people against it.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Ashley Millham, the health department’s medical director, issued her warning against injecting or ingesting disinfectants without mentioning Trump suggested it. She made the comments on Friday’s health department briefing on Facebook.

“Environmental cleaners, specifically things you would use to clean objects, should absolutely not be put in our bodies in any way, shape or form,” Millham said. “It is incredibly dangerous and could be fatal.”

Reckitt Benckiser Group, the makers of Lysol, also posted a warning on its website.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the statement reads.

Trump on Friday walked back his comment, calling it sarcasm.

Millham said hydroxychloroquine, another potential COVID treatment promoted by Trump dozens of times, isn’t supported by evidence

There’s some promise in convalescent plasma, donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19, Millham said. The Red Cross is scheduling donations.

