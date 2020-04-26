Producers in Missouri have until June 30 to apply for Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs for the 2020 crop year.

United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency staff are working with producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enrollment contracts for the programs can be sent by mail or email for signature.

Producers can find their FSA by using the agency’s online tool.

Producers signed upward of 1.77 million ARC and PLC contracts for the 2019 crop year, which was more than 107% of the total contracts for the past five years, according to a news release.

As of April 20, more than 34,414 Missouri farms out of an expected 73,308 farms have completed enrollment for 2020.