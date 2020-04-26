



General Manager of the Mexico McDonald’s, Chris Williams, was recently honored as an outstanding manager at the Big Mo Co-op Rally for McDonald’s Corp.

He was nominated by Training Coordinator Elizabeth Mmore and Operations Supervisor Robyn Shire.

The annual award is given to the top 10% of restaurant managers across the U.S. in regard to sales, customer service and operations, according to a news release.

Williams has been the manager in Mexico for the past nine years, but has been with McDonald’s for 21 years.

Recipients of the outstanding manager award must have at least one year of experience and have graduated from Hamburger University, the corporation’s global operations, training and leadership development program.