



Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. of Columbia will start a repair and resurfacing project on Missouri Highway 19 starting May 4.

Work will happen on an 8-mile stretch between Audrain County Route BB north of Community R-6 School and Scott’s Corner at Audrain County Route J. Work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Emery Sapp and Sons will first do pavement repairs through at least mid-May. The crew will then take a break and paving operations will start in August.

Single-lane closures are planned and there will be a 12-foot width restriction in the work zone. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. Closures will be up to 2 miles long during daylight hours, Monday through Friday.

The project is scheduled to complete by the end of September.