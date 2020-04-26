



Community R-6 FFA members Braedon Swaim and Lauryn Robnett recently received Area 5 Star awards in the FFA Northeast District.

Swaim received the award for agribusiness and Robnett received the farmer award.

Swaim, son of Jamie and Brenda Swaim, was selected for starting his own lawn mowing business, Swaim Mowing Services, as part of his supervised agricultural experience. A majority of his business is mowing and maintaining the yard and landscaping at the Martinsburg Post Office.

Robnett, daughter of Jon and Dana Robnett, was selected for operating her rented 29 cropland acres and raising livestock, including cows, steers and goats, as her supervised agricultural experience.

The Star Agribusiness and Farmer awards are sponsored by MFA Inc. in Columbia.

Swaim’s chapter activities include serving as assistant treasurer, and competing in dairy cattle, meats evaluation and nursery/landscaping career development events. He received the Missouri FFA Nursery Operations Proficiency Award in 2018.

Outside of FFA, Swaim is a member of the Community R-6 baseball team, Future Business Leaders of America, is studying diesel technology at Hart Career Center in Mexico and is an active member of SkillsUSA. He plans to attend State Technical College in Lin to study heavy equipment operations. He wants to drive semis and operate other heavy equipment for a company near Martinsburg.

Robnett’s chapter activities include serving as chapter president and area secretary. She has competed at the national level in nursery/landscape career development, receiving a Gold individual rating. At the state level, she has participated in meats evaluation and dairy cattle evaluation. She placed fourth in the Missouri Cattle Industry speaking contest, as well as receiving a proficiency award in grain production. She has attended multiple leadership, education and public speaking conferences.

Outside of FFA, Robnett is a member of the National Honor Society, STRIVE, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Community R-6 basketball team and Merry Martins 4-H. She plans to attend the University of Missouri where she will study animal science and nutrition, communications and leadership. She wants to pursue a career in animal science and nutrition, possibly in sales and marketing. She hopes to return to Laddonia to continue farming.