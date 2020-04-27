Armed with nunchucks, a large sword, a butcher knife and sick with COVID-19, a Colorado man’s journey to South Carolina ended at the Boone County Jail on Friday, after he allegedly assaulted and coughed on deputies trying to speak with him at a local hotel.

Courts have ordered Daniel Douglas Weaver be held without the possibility of bail on charges filed Friday for third-degree assault on law enforcement and attempted escape from a felony arrest, citing him as a danger to the community.

In an affidavit supporting charges, Boone County Deputy Eran Eaton wrote deputies were dispatched Thursday to a report of a suspicious man at the Budget Inn near the Midway exit on Interstate 70. When Eaton arrived, he wrote, he spotted Weaver walking around the parking lot with a pair of nunchucks, a butcher knife and a large sword in his belt.

Weaver was belligerent and uncooperative when deputies tried to talk to him, the affidavit reads. He told them he was traveling from Denver to South Carolina and had just been released from Denver County Jail, where he had contracted COVID-19.

“Daniel had paperwork of his exposure on April 19 and was told to quarantine until May 4,” Eaton wrote in the affidavit.

Eaton continued that deputies tried to speak with Weaver peacefully and he threw a bottle of juice at them, striking Eaton. Weaver was taken into custody and while trying to put him in the backseat of the cruiser, he allegedly pulled away and began coughing and spitting in Eaton’s face.

In the application for a warrant, Eaton wrote Weaver is a danger to the community because he knew he was exposed to the virus and is traveling cross-country while sick with it, showing no concern for the public.

Weaver was set for a video arraignment Monday afternoon before Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

