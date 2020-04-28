Due to the COVID 19 crisis the Elks National Foundation encouraged Elks lodges across the country to use the Gratitude Grant to donate to food pantries or other local organizations that are better equipped to directly serve the populations in need affected by the pandemic. Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge #2517, Osage Beach, presented a check for $2,000 to Lisa Hill, center administrator.. Due to the shutdown the Senior Center has been preparing meals for curbside pickup. Curbside pick up hours are 11:00 to 12:30 Monday thru Friday. No reservations are needed. When you arrive call 348-2909 and they will deliver meal (s) to your car. There are also 18 meals being delivered to homebound seniors. Osage Beach Senior Dining is located at 5709A Osage Beach Parkway, by Hope Lutheran Church. When normal operation resumes the center will be open for meals, many activities, and enjoyment for many seniors in the area. Prior to closing the Center the average attendance was 48 per day with 12 homebound meals. The suggested cost is $4.00 per meal for anyone over the age of 60. However, those under 60 can enjoy a meal for $6.50. Any questions on menus or other concerns call 348-2909.