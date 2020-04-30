A chain reaction crash on Interstate 44 in eastern Missouri left one man dead, authorities said.

ST. CLAIR — A chain reaction crash on Interstate 44 in eastern Missouri left one man dead, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning near St. Clair, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 10 a.m. when a sport utility vehicle driven by Kevin Broshous, 67, of Sullivan, lost control, hit a guardrail and veered back into the interstate's westbound lanes. Broshous' SUV was then hit by a semitrailer, which jackknifed across the westbound lanes, causing two more semitrailers to crash into it.

Broshous died at the scene. The patrol said no one else involved in the crash was hurt.