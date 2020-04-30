



Mexico School District 59 on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alison Evans as the principal of Hawthorne Elementary School.

She will start July 1 and is taking over for Melissa Chastain, who was recently named assistant superintendent. They will work together through their respective transitions to their new positions with the school district.

Evans currently is the elementary principal for Hannibal Public Schools. She previously taught elementary classes and special education. She also served as an after-school tutor and coached middle school and high school cheerleading.

Evans did her graduate studies in curriculum and instruction at Stephens College and superintendency and administration at William Woods University. She recently finished an educational specialist degree in administration from William Woods. She continues to work on her dissertation.

Evans is married to Joe, who is employed with Orscheln Management and is mom to three boys, Jerek, 11, Jace, 9 and Jaxson, 4. They have a golden retriever named Bailey. Family hobbies include camping, riding motorcycles, traveling and sports activities.