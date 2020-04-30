



Lacy Schoneboom, daughter of Lisa and Brian Schoneboom, was recently selected to received the $7,500 Allen P. and Josephine B. Green Foundation Scholarship.

The scholarship is renewable for four years. Schoneboom plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

“[Lacy] is an exceptional student and very deserving of this honor,” Nancy Ekern, chair of the scholarship committee, said. “We are extremely proud to name her as the 2020 recipient of the Green Foundation Scholarship. We believe she will be an ambassador that the Mexico Community will be proud of.”