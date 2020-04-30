



A Monett man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly led officers on a short pursuit in Mexico.

Officers learned Blake E. Swisher, 26, had three outstanding Audrain County warrants and one outstanding warrant from Warren County. He was arrested about about 12:57 a.m. in the 700 block of North Olive, according to a news release.

Officers had attempted to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of Robinson for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle allegedly was driven through some yards and officers found the vehicle at a home’s driveway.

Officers spoke with Swisher who denied being in the vehicle. He then allegedly ran from officers.

Swisher was transported to the Audrain County Jail on the outstanding warrants and a charge of felony resisting arrest. He allegedly damaged a fence during the pursuit when trying to jump over it. He and two officers received minor injuries from falls at various times during the chase, according to a news release.