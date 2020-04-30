



Julie and Rebecca Rothermich, both of Mexico, were recently inducted into the Missouri Delta Chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society at Westminster College in Fulton. They are part of the Class of 2022.

A virtual ceremony was held welcoming the new members. The honor society recognizes the top 10% of seniors and top 5% of juniors in all academic disciplines.

Alpha Chi members represent the best of a Westminster Education, David Jones, president of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and professor of psychology at Westminster, said.

“They shine in the classroom and are leaders in Westminster’s many campus organizations and in athletics,” he said.