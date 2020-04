Girls Night Out and Pin Oaks are joining forces to hold a virtual bake sale to benefit Relay for Life and for Mother’s Day.

Orders must be submitted by May 6 for delivery May 9. Place orders by calling or texting Nancy Early at 573-721-6247 or Susan Paden at 573-473-8241.

Choices of desserts include fresh strawberry pie, lemon lasagna, Mississippi mud cake, gooey butter cake or honey bun cake. Each dessert is $15.

Deliveries will be placed on porches to maintain social distancing.