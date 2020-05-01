Branches in the Mexico-Audrain Library District will reopen for business Tuesday.

All branches will have abbreviated hours so staff have time to clean and sanitize surfaces and materials.

The library will not be open in the evening or on weekends throughout May. In Mexico, the library hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Vandalia branch also will close at 5 p.m. on open days. Farber and Martinsburg branches will close at 4:30 p.m., while Laddonia, on open days, will have two closures times, at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Library staff will wear gloves and masks, social distancing rules and reduced occupancy rates will be followed. Facilities with less than 10,000 square feet can have 25% of its occupancy while those with more than 10,000 square feet can have only 10% occupancy.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe when they come to their library," library Director Christal Bruner wrote in an email.

