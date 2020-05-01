Mexico City hall will implement a three-phase reopening plan starting Monday with the lifting of Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order.

The plan applies to city facilities, events, social and recreational activities.

City leaders will continue to base reopening decisions on recommendations from local, state, federal and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Moving from one phase of the reopening plan to the next will require at least 14 days of a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Phase one of the reopening plans runs from Monday through May 31. The city recommmends that individuals when in public should maximize physical distance from each other. Gatherings of more than 10 people should still be avoided and precautionary measures should be observed.

Low-risk facilities that will be opened are tennis courts, pickleball courts, the disc golf course, horseshoe courts and campgrounds for Mexico residents only.

The projected start date of phase 2 is June 1. People should still maintain social distancing, and gatherings of more than 25 people should be avoided unless precautions are taken.

Facilities opening include park bathrooms, park water fountains, softball fields, the skate park, park shelter reservations for 25 people or fewer, city hall, the animal shelter, municipal court proceedings and council meetings. Limited interaction and physical distancing will be required at the city hall, animal shelter and at council meetings. Municipal court proceedings will be limited to defendants and attorneys only.

The third phase could start around July 6. Public interactions can resume, though it still is recommended to maintain social distancing. People also should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

Facilities that will open include playgrounds, basketball courts, campgrounds for full use, park shelter reservations for full use, the household hazardous waste center and council meetings will be fully open to the public.

