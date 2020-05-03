An Osage Beach boater’s vessel was swamped after crashing into a large wave Saturday night.

An Osage Beach boater’s vessel was swamped after crashing into a large wave Saturday night.

Brent M. Peirick, 26, was operating a 1986 Procraft Bass Boat near the 1 MM of the Glaize Arm and heading upstream when a large was overtook the boat over the bow. The boat began to sink, but a passerby towed them away.

Peirick’s injuries are unknown at this point and the boat was totaled. He was wearing a safety device.