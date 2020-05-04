



Boonville city offices reopened 9 a.m. Monday to the public, but access remains limited.

Those who are sick should not come to city buidlings. Public works, city hall and police foyers will be limited to two people in the lobby at one time and guests must maintain at least 6 feet between one another in lobbies. The city’s visitor center is open and is limited to 10 people in the building at one time. Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between each other in the museum.

Residents who continue to self-isolate can still be assisted by phone and email.

City office numbers are:

City Hall, 660-882-2332Public Works, 660-882-5257Water department, 660-882-5479Police department, 660-882-2727Fire department, 660-882-2606Animal Shelter, 660-882-2335

Payments, Buy Boonville Build Boonville challenge receipts and any other types of paper work can still be dropped off at the city hall and public works drop boxes. Debit and credit card payments for waters bills can be made over the phone.