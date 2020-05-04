There will be multiple in-person high school graduation ceremonies in Columbia Public Schools with small groups of graduates receiving their diplomas between July 30 and Aug. 2, CPS wrote in a Monday email to high school seniors and their families.

The small-group, in-person ceremonies will require social distancing.

Details on how the ceremonies will be organized, including the students’ graduation ceremony date and if guests will be allowed to attend will be available from the district after July 15.

Even with the plan, nothing is certain, the email states.

“While we are optimistic about this plan, if we are unable to hold the small group ceremonies, there will be no alternative plans made for a virtual graduation option,” the email reads.

There will be no prom or virtual prom option.

The email thanked graduating seniors and their families for their patience and flexibility.

“It has been our consistent desire to have an in-person graduation for our students,” the email reads. “This format will allow for that while still following the requirements for the size of mass gatherings.

“We recognize that this option may not be exactly what some had hoped for, but we believe it will still allow recognition and celebration of each student’s accomplishments blended with the desire for that recognition to occur in person.”