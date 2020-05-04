A Chicago man was stopped by a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office after the deputy clocked him driving 110 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. Highway 36, near Utica.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on April 26 LCSO responded to calls for service on U.S. Highway 36 regarding a very fast/careless driver.

“At 7:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36 near Utica a deputy locked-in speed on radar on the suspect vehicle at 110 mph in a 65 mph limit,” Cox said,

The driver, was identified as Jerome J. Halsey III, 25, Chicago, Illinois. Halsey was arrested for the excessive speed and posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in Livingston County Court May 27.

“Consider this: 110 mph equals 161.33 feet per second,” Cox said, “This is an absolute disregard for the safety of every person on the roadway! This car had to be operating at maximum speed.

“(I am) glad we were in a position to help on this call for service. It is frustrating seeing so many extreme violations on our highways. We are again scheduling additional Traffic Enforcement Activities by our deputy sheriffs which is paid for by safety grants. We had delayed these enforcement projects due to COVID-19 but the traffic has picked up and many people are not slowing down or driving safe,” Cox said.