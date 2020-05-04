



Nora Black, a company driver for Orscheln Farm and Home, recently was inducted into the Driver Hall of Fame by the National Private Truck Council.

The Driver Hall of Fame inducts four drivers per year at the council’s annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition. A driver must record 3 million miles, 20 years or 50,000 hours of consecutive driving without a preventable accident to qualify.

Black started her career in 1993. Before joining Orscheln Farm and Home, she drove for Celadon Trucking, Schneider National, Heilig-Meyers and Wil-Farms. She has logged more than 3.3 million miles, of which 1.6 million miles have been as a company driver for Orscheln over the last 12 years. Black averages 2,700 miles per week in a 10-state area.

Aside from her work behind the wheel, Black is a foster parent and certified as an outstanding member of the Foster Care Family. She helped in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina by distributing water, food and clothing.