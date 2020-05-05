



Library patrons in the Mexico-Audrain County Library District will now be able to use a new digital lending service called Hoopla.

Patrons can download the Hoopla application to an Android or Apple device to borrow items or access items through the Hoopla Digital website.

Patrons sign up with an email address, password, library card information and a PIN, which allows access to the library’s digital titles. Users can borrow a limited number of items per month, which includes e-books, audiobooks, movies, music, comic books and TV shows.

For more information, call the library district at 573-581-4939.