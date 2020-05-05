



SSM Health St. Mary’s hospitals in Audrain County and Jefferson City began to conduct limited elective procedures Monday.

Safety measures will remain in place to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All patients, staff and visitors will wear masks, all patients will receive COVID-19 testing prior to their scheduled procedure, health screenings for all employees, visitors and contractors will continue, patients with COVID-19 will be grouped in the hospital if any cases need hospitalization and the hospitals will maintain strict visitor policies.

“We continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” SSM Health Regional President Mike Baumgartner said in a news release. “At this time, we do feel it is safe to begin scheduling these procedures. Our primary focus will be on patients who have delayed non-urgent, but essential treatment.”

For routine SSM Health Medical Group appointments, patients should call their respective provider to determine if an in-person or telehealth visit is most appropriate.