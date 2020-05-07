The Boonville City Council on Monday approved a joint ownership agreement with the Boonville R-1 School District for the Missouri Soccer Park.

The six-field sporting complex was built by the city on and around property owned by the school district. The Boonville Soccer Academy will maintain and manage the complex.

The first reading of the ordinance to establish the agreement occurred in February, but a second reading and approval had to be tabled until Monday while details of the agreement were worked out between the district and the city.

Airport runway timeline

Boonville has a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the design and construction of a a runway, connecting taxiway, reconstruction of the north turnaround and runway lighting replacement at the Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport.

The agreement was approved September 2017.

An amendment from September 2018 provided an additional $3.7 million to the project. The council approved a timeline extension Monday to allow for project completion.

City to pay down Build America bonds

Build America Bonds the city executed in 2010 will be managed through First State Community Bank as the city works to finish prepayment of the bond certificates before they mature.

This will result in another $5,000 to $6,000 in savings for a total of about $135,000 in bond savings over the next eight years, City Administrator Kate Fjell said.

“Having a local partner is a benefit to the city,” she said.

First State doesn’t require a bond reserve, like previous bond banking managers, which means the city can use its bond reserve fund to make a down payment on its debt.

“Although we are not paying [the bond] off any earlier, we are paying off a bigger chunk, which helps on the principal and interest side,” Fjell said.

The Build America bonds are paid out of gaming funds. This portion of the city’s budget is expected to take at least a $240,000 hit due the the COVID-19-related closure of the Isle of Capri Casino.

“Anything we can do to lessen our dependence on the gaming funds and pay off our debt quicker [is good],” Fjell said. “Not just because [the casino] is closed, but we have seen our revenues decline over the years.”

The lease term on the bonds is through 2049, but the city expects to have the bonds paid off by 2027. The term goes until 2049 in case of default, so the bank still could get its money back by lease termination, Fjell said.

In other business

The council approved a payment request of about $5,900 from city attorney Brad Woolridge for services to the city.Fjell reported that the city received around $186,000 in March from gaming funds. The city received $275,000 for the same month in 2019. Other revenues are down 10% across the board, but there is a caveat since revenues are reported at different times depending on the type of fund.The city has submitted its application for the coronavirus relief bill funds that were received by the county. The city will receive up to $30,000 for the airports, and city staff are looking at other areas with COVID-19-related expenses, Fjell said.