A man who struck a Columbia police officer with a vehicle, and was later the subject of a pursuit which drew officers' actions into question when they fired on him, was arrested Monday morning in Syracuse, New York.

Keith Edwin Brodie, 41, was arrested by New York State Police about 7:45 a.m. on Boone County warrants for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to a Columbia police news release.

He also faces stalking and court order violation charges in New Jersey and is currently jailed in Onondaga County, New York, without the possibility of bail.

Columbia police were attempting to serve a non-support warrant on Brodie at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 3700 block of Rollins Road when he refused orders to surrender.

He put the truck he was driving in reverse and fled at a high rate of speed, striking an officer with the vehicle, according to an affidavit by Columbia officer Marius Juncu.

Just after midnight the following day, Brodie went armed to a woman’s house on Southwest Way and demanded to speak with her. He is accused of forcing his way inside and stealing her purse to get a motorcycle key, according to an affidavit by Boone County Sgt. Micah Boyd.

Brodie fired a shot at one of the residents before again fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.

Authorities located Brodie and set up a roadblock at Nebo Cemetery Road and Route UU. He turned around on Nebo Cemetery Road to avoid the roadblock and drove back toward officers pursuing him, according to the affidavits.

As he did, one of two Columbia police officers fired at the oncoming vehicle. No passengers were struck, police would later say, as Brodie and another person were later seen running into a nearby woods.

Both officers were placed on leave as their actions are investigated by Columbia internal affairs and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Tuesday the internal affairs investigation is still ongoing and no new details were immediately available.

It’s not clear if Brodie has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

