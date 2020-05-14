





The Audrain County Health Department is making sure small businesses and area nursing facilities have a supply of protective equipment as testing starts to increase for COVID-19 as businesses and other facilities reopen.

These efforts are coordinated by the health department, the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce and the Audrain County Emergency Management Agency.

As of Thursday morning, 295 people were tested for COVID-19. Only two tests were positive. The first case has recovered and close contacts are no longer monitored. The second positive case is considered active and the patient is isolated at home. Three close contacts were tested. One was negative and the other two were positive, but they are not Audrain County residents, so they do not count toward county statistics. Results are pending from 10 tests, and 283 people have tested negative.

Nursing facilities remain closed to the public to protect residents.

The health department was able to replenish a supply of around 180 N95 masks to a nursing facility that had run out, Administrator Sandra Hewlett said in a weekly teleconference Wednesday with organization, agency and business leaders. Gowns also were provided.

“So, when the protected populations like our elderly get in trouble, we are still supporting them,” she said.

Surgical masks and hand sanitizer supplies for businesses are available through the chamber, while protective equipment for ambulance and fire districts are provided through emergency management.

The chamber has about 4,000 surgical masks. These are not the N95 masks. They come in boxes of 50 and are limiting businesses to one box per week, except for manufacturing facilities.

Emergency management has reduced its emergency operations center meetings to Tuesdays. Emergency management has a limited supply of protective equipment, including masks, which it also has provided school districts.

Health department staff are finishing re-certification in contact tracing. Hewlett finished her training Tuesday, while the rest of staff finished their training by Friday.

Organization, agency, business updates

The Laura Miller George Help Center will continue curbside food distributions through at least June. Food distributions have decreased, which concerns Director Phil Iman. He is worried people are not getting food that need it. The thrift store is open but is limited to six patrons at one time. Help Center volunteers and staff have encountered issues with too many people entering the store or congregating too close outside the center.

Missouri Military Academy was to have its virtual graduation for families Friday. The only people participating in graduation were senior cadets and the relevant staff to conduct the ceremony. Cadets will have staggered pick-up times. Staff will have minimal contact with parents or guardians.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain testing has increased at its drive-thru location at the hospital main entrance. This is due to all people who have scheduled surgeries taking a COVID-19 test a couple days in advance. The hospital still is taking donations of cloth masks through Pam Early in the emergency department. The drive-thru facility is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday through Friday. Those with scheduled surgeries may be tested on Sundays depending on the date of their surgery.

Audrain County Crisis Intervention Services has two adults and two children at its shelter. Guests must wear masks and they are in separate bedrooms. There is a supply of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces. Staff visit several times per day to ensure proper cleaning is taking place. Staff members are working in the office on a rotation.

Mexico Area Family YMCA had a partial opening Monday. Capacity was limited to 20 people in two separate areas. The facility has not yet reached capacity in those areas.

Central Missouri Community Action head start will reopen Monday. They are limiting how many students attend due to space limitations. Parents will be met outside, while children will be brought inside. Children temperatures will be taken prior to entering the building and staff also will have their temperatures taken.

